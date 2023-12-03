2 taken to hospital after driver crashes into Longwood psychic reading business, fire rescue says

Watch FOX 35 News Live

Two people were hospitalized after a driver crashed into a psychic reading business in Longwood Sunday, fire crews said.

Around 2:41 p.m., a gold car crashed into the living room area of the business at 1001 S US Highway 1792.

The driver was extracted and transported to the hospital after having a possible seizure, Seminole County Fire Rescue said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Credit: Seminole County Fire Rescue

A second person who was inside the building was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other details have been released.