Driver charged months after airborne DUI crash in West Melbourne

The Brief Police say the driver had a blood alcohol level of 0.294, more than three times Florida's legal limit. The February crash sent a pickup airborne before it slammed into stopped vehicles, seriously injuring several people. The driver was arrested this week and is being held on a $10,750 bond.



A Brevard County woman is facing DUI and other charges months after investigators say she caused a violent crash that sent her pickup truck airborne before it slammed into several vehicles stopped at a red light, seriously injuring multiple people.

The crash happened Feb. 28 in West Melbourne and was captured on surveillance video, which shows the truck launching into the air before overturning onto its roof after striking the stopped vehicles.

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West Melbourne police said 31-year-old Jessica Rua was arrested after investigators received the results of her blood alcohol test, which showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.294 — more than three times Florida's legal limit of 0.08.

What they're saying:

Former sheriff's detective James Copenhaver said it is not unusual for serious DUI investigations to take several months to complete.

"It's not like what you see on TV where it's solved in 45 minutes, minus commercials," Copenhaver said. They want to send that blood draw and all that lab-related evidence to the lab so it can be confirmed and run. That's exactly what this police agency did, and it came back five months later, and they made an arrest."

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Rua was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into the Brevard County Jail. She is being held on a $10,750 bond and faces multiple charges related to the crash.