Driver arrested after striking fire truck, leading chase from Daytona Beach to DeLand, deputies say

The Brief Authorities say a driver struck a fire truck at a crash scene in Daytona Beach before fleeing from law enforcement. The chase ended after the suspect crashed in a DeLand shopping plaza and ran through a Publix parking lot. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper arrested the driver, who faces multiple charges.



A DeLand man was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he struck a fire truck at the scene of a rollover crash in Daytona Beach, fled from law enforcement and led deputies on a chase.

The suspect was eventually caught following a foot pursuit through a busy shopping center in DeLand.

The backstory:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol and the Volusia Sheriff's Office, the incident began on International Speedway Boulevard, where firefighters and paramedics were responding to a single-vehicle rollover crash and working to free a person trapped beneath a vehicle. Investigators said the driver struck a Volusia County fire truck parked at the scene before fleeing westbound.

Authorities said the driver sped toward DeLand, driving on the shoulder and through the grass to pass traffic and nearly causing several additional crashes. During the pursuit, he briefly stopped to let two passengers out before continuing to flee.

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The chase ended near Amelia Avenue, where investigators said the driver attempted to pass traffic, struck a culvert and a utility pole, then abandoned the vehicle and ran into a Publix shopping center.

Volusia deputies deployed a K-9, but a Florida Highway Patrol trooper apprehended the suspect after a foot chase.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Jamal Anthony Riascos of DeLand. Authorities said he was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail.

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Riascos faces charges including fleeing and eluding causing property damage, leaving the scene of a crash, reckless driving, resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation.

Authorities did not immediately release information about injuries related to the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.