Drive-in style rave coming to downtown Orlando

article

Grab your glow sticks -- and your face masks.

A new drive-in style concert event is coming to downtown Orlando's Ace Cafe this month.

The 'Tail Break Rave' will be held in the parking lot of the restaurant on August 22, giving those missing live music events during the coronavirus pandemic a chance to get out enjoy some socially-distanced entertainment.

The event will run from 1 p.m. to midnight. The parking lot can accommodate about 80 cars. Parking is first-come, first-served.

MORE NEWS: New drive-thru Halloween attraction coming to Orlando

Advertisement

A large stage will be set up for the DJ’s which include:

The Godfather of Bass - DJ Magic Mike

Huda Hudia

Ondamike

GN - G$Montana & Neuroziz

Sweet Charlie

ToolTime

Jimmy Joslin

Jason Brown

Dynasty

Afrodisiax

Sisco

Swagkerr

G-force

Jeff Justice

Lisa Loyd

4real

Host Rob-e the Dj

Face coverings will be required. Temperature checks will also be given before being allowed to enter the event. Concertgoers will need to remain in or near their vehicles during the event except when going to the bars, restaurant, or bathrooms.

To get tickets, click HERE.