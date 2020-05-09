Drive-in movies and safari's: Central Florida attractions that you don't have to leave your car for

article

As families look for ways to get out of the house while still trying to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, there are a few attractions in Central Florida that are not only fun, but you don't even need to leave your car!

If you and your family love animals, Wild Florida's drive-thru safari park reopened earlier this week.

Located in Kenansville, about 45 minutes south of Orlando, the attraction allows guests to ride in their own car and see more than 100 native and exotic animals!

The gates are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The last admittance into the safari park will be at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

If you're closer to Loxahatchee, Lion Country Safari reopened for business Thursday. The drive-thru option is available, but its walk-thru park remains closed.

The preserve is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., but the last car that can be admitted is at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets must be pre-purchased and presented when visitors arrive. Those tickets are only valid on the selected date. Pre-paid tickets are $17 per person, plus tax. Children who are two or under get enter for free.

Movie theaters have been shut down for months, but a few nostalgic drive-in's remain.

Epic Theaters in Volusia County and Clermont are showing nightly movies on their building.

"Enjoy a night 'out' from the safety of your vehicle," the theater's website reads.

While the movies aren't first run, they range from well-known 80s comedies like "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" to recent box office hits like "Wonder Woman."

Here's the schedule for Mother's Day weekend:

Saturday

The Lost World: Jurassic Park: 8:00 p.m.

Stand By Me: 10:45 p.m.

Sunday

Footloose: 8:00 p.m.

Stripes: 10:20 p.m.

The box office opens at 7 p.m. The cost is $20 per car. Ticket can be purchased online HERE.