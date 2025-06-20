Dr. Albert Mosley named Bethune-Cookman University’s next president

The Brief Bethune-Cookman University has appointed Dr. Albert Mosley as its 8th president following a national search. Mosley brings 30 years of higher education leadership and fundraising success, including major initiatives at Morningside University. He begins his tenure July 7, promising to build on the legacy of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune.



Bethune-Cookman University has announced the selection of a new president.

What we know:

Dr. Albert Mosley has been appointed as the 8th president of Bethune-Cookman University, beginning his tenure on July 7.

A first-generation college student from Shuqualak, Mississippi, Dr. Mosley brings three decades of leadership experience, most recently serving as president of Morningside University in Iowa. He was selected following a national search that drew 135 applicants, with three finalists invited to campus for evaluation.

The backstory:

Dr. Mosley holds degrees from Millsaps College, Duke, Yale, and the University of Georgia. At Morningside University, he led a wave of academic innovation, creating new programs in cybersecurity, aviation, AI, and more, the university said in a statement. He also helped secure several seven-figure donations, expanding the endowment and funding capital projects.

What they're saying:

Bethune-Cookman’s board chose Dr. Mosley to lead the historically Black university into a new chapter of revitalization and innovation.

"It's an extraordinary honor to be selected as the 8th President of the GREAT Bethune-Cookman University, and to build upon the powerful legacy of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune," said Dr. Mosley. "I am deeply grateful for this opportunity, and I look forward to all that God has in store as I partner with our faculty, staff, students, alums, donors, and community partners in shaping a bold and inspiring future for B-CU."

"Dr. Mosley’s journey – from first-generation college student to nationally respected university president – is a powerful reflection of the transformational impact we strive to deliver at Bethune-Cookman," said Pete Gamble, Board Chairman. "His proven ability to launch forward-thinking academic programs, secure major philanthropic investments, and lead with both vision and integrity made him the clear choice to guide our university in its next chapter."

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Bethune-Cookman University.



