Dow plunges nearly 1,900 points before being halted, oil crashes as price war erupts

article

U.S. equity markets were halted Monday morning after plunging more than 7 percent as an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia sent crude prices crashing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was lower by 1,884.88 points, or 7.29 percent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were down 7 percent and 6.86 percent, respectively. Trading, which is currently under a level 1 halt, will resume after 15 minutes.

The steep slide caused the New York Federal Reserve to increase its daily cash injections into the banking system to $150 billion from $100 billion.

RELATED: Stocks, oil prices plunge as coronavirus closes sites around world

The stock-market selloff comes after a production dispute between OPEC members, led by Saudi Arabia, and Russia sent West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, plunging by as much as 33.8 percent, the most since the outbreak of the 1991 Persian Gulf War, to a low of $27.34 a barrel in overnight trading. After a small rebound, WTI was trading down 23.3 percent at $31.65 a barrel.

Oil majors, including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and BP, were sharply lower, as were service providers Haliburton and Schlumberger.

Elsewhere, travel-related names remained under pressure after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned Americans with underlying conditions not to take long plane trips or cruises due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

In Europe, Italy’s MIB was down 10.3 percent after the country’s government on Sunday put 16 million people in the northern region of the country on lockdown in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Elsewhere, in the region, Germany’s DAX was lower by 7.6 percent while France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE were off 7.5 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively.

Overnight, Japan’s Nikkei paced the decline in Asia after the country’s government lowered its fourth-quarter gross domestic product to an annualized drop of 7.1 percent, down from 6.3 percent. Taking inflation into account, the drop was 1.8 percent on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis.

Meanwhile, China’s trade surplus swung to a $7.1 billion deficit – the first since March 2018 – in the first two months of the year. China’s Shanghai Composite fell 3 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 4.2 percent.

Get updates on this story from foxbusiness.com