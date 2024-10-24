DoorDash driver arrested in alleged road rage shooting

New video released by the Marion County Sheriff's Office captured the moment a DoorDash delivery driver was arrested for allegedly shooting at another vehicle that cut him off in traffic while he was en route to deliver an order.

Michael Breuer, 21, of Bellview, was being questioned by Marion County deputies when he permitted them to search his car. During the search, deputies found a shell casing behind the driver's seat.

Michael Breuer

Breuer told investigators that he was delivering food when a semi-truck cut him off, prompting him to fire his gun at the truck in a fit of anger.

He has been charged with a felony for discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

