DeLand Police start zero tolerance policy over traffic laws: Here's why

Constant gunfire has people in DeLand on edge, and law enforcement has sworn to do something about it.

The DeLand Police Department has partnered up with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office to crack down on crime. That new task force has stopped dozens of people in the past week alone. That’s resulted in nearly 40 people being brought through the doors of this jail.

You might think all those traffic stops would bother people – but you’d be surprised by the reaction from people living in the area.

"We definitely need it," one woman told FOX 35 News. "Kids can’t even come out here and play., so we definitely need something like that."

The increased law enforcement presence all comes from a series of targeted shootings in South DeLand that started at the end of October. Four people have been shot, another person was killed, and there’s been gunfire without injuries four other times.

As a result, DeLand Police and Volusia County sheriff's deputies are ramping up their patrols. And even though that means more people will get stopped, every person who spoke with FOX 35 told us they were all for it.

Jerry Fedrick told FOX 35 News he is happy to see extra officers.

"Back in the late ‘70s and the early ‘80s were real nice, but then, later on, it got real rough," said Fedrick. "I would like to have more patrolling at night like they do in the daytime."

Beverly Martin agreed the neighborhood used to be nicer.

"Now, you’ve got shootings. You’ve got people racing up and down the street. They’ve got no regard," said Martin. "A young man lost his life out here. Somebody that was headed somewhere. College station. Home visit. That doesn’t make sense to me. No. Bring them on."

DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger clarified it’s not like cars are getting stopped for no reason – they’re just not allowing any leniency in the vehicle code.

"We’re not just randomly stopping people. If we see somebody in a vehicle that we know has a warrant, a known criminal warrant, well then we’re going to stop that car."

"I like the fact that they’re out here," said Martin. "Personally, they should’ve been out here a long time ago."

Police and people living in the Spring Hill area are both asking anyone with information about any recent shootings to speak up.