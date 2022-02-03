Domestic violence charge against former Winter Park police chief dropped

article

A domestic violence charge has been dropped against Michael Deal, who recently resigned from his position as Winter Park Police Chief, according to his attorney.

Deal was placed on administrative leave following his arrest last month stemming from a reported argument he had with his wife and daughters.

According to an arrest report from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, on the night of Jan. 19, Deal grabbed his wife's wrist and "slung/pushed her out of his way" during the incident. Deal denied ever laying a hand on her.

"It's a very sad and unfortunate situation," Deal told FOX 35 News upon his release from jail on the misdemeanor charge. "I have a lot of faith and trust everything will work out."

Deal's attorney, Bob Fisher, said at the time that they intended to fight the charge. Deal announced his resignation days later.

"I am leaving this agency at the highest level of policing to include Community Service, Public Trust, and Integrity. The morale in the agency could not be better," Deal wrote in his resignation letter. "The agency is fully staffed with police officers and the future is bright with young leadership ready to take over."

Deal had been Winter Park's police chief since 2016. He previously served as the Atlantic Beach Police Chief for two years.

