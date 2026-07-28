Florida woman arrested after trapping 8 puppies and nursing dog in overheated garage: Deputies

The Brief A Florida woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges after a DoorDash driver spotted a mother dog and eight puppies panting heavily inside a 97-degree garage. Responding deputies noted Shafaira Johnson, 38, refused to bring the dogs into her air-conditioned home or give the nursing mother water until ordered a second time. Animal Control investigators took custody of the nine overheated dogs at the scene, and Johnson was later released from jail on a $1,500 bond.



Eight puppies and their nursing mother were recovered after being rescued from an overheated garage inside a Flagler County home.

The homeowner, Shafaira Johnson, 36, was arrested and booked into the local jail on multiple counts of animal cruelty charges after a DoorDash driver told authorities caged dogs were seen "heavily panting" through a partially open garage door.

Photo Credits: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

What we know:

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johnson on July 25, after she previously caged nine dogs inside her 97-degree garage with little to no food or water, the sheriff's office says.

At around 1:30 p.m., responding deputies located Johnson inside the residence, where she kept eight American Bully puppies and their nursing mother in a two-story cage.

The woman told deputies she "expected the DoorDash driver to call law enforcement," and refused to move the dogs out of the heat into her home because "she was waiting for someone to return her vehicle," the sheriff's office said.

When asked to care for the nursing dog, Johnson argued that giving it more water makes it throw up—and only complied after deputies ordered her a second time.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., a man arrived at the home and handed over a cardboard box containing all eight puppies, whose fur felt warm to the touch, according to authorities.

Animal Control investigators immediately placed all puppies inside an air-conditioned vehicle before taking custody of their mother, who was still panting heavily.

See the photos: Eight puppies and their mother rescued from overheated garage

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo Credits: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

What's next:

Johnson was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Detention Facility and later released on a $1,500 bond, according to the sheriff's office.