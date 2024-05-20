article

Pedigree is recalling 315 bags of dog food that may have loose metal pieces inside.

Mars Petcare US, the parent company, is recalling Pedigree Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor Dry Dog Food in the 44 lb. bag size only.

The limited voluntary recall affects only the 315 bags sold by Walmart in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a release.

Potential loose metal pieces in the bag could be a risk to a dog's health and if your pet consumed the affected product, the FDA urges pet owners to watch their dogs for unusual behavior and call a veterinarian with any concerns.

So far, there are no reports of injuries or illnesses to dogs related to the affected food, and consumers who may have bought the item are urged to stop using it.

These products have a Best By Date of March 4, 2025, and Lot Code 410B2TXT02. Pet owners can find the date and code on the bottom seal of the back of the bag.

If you need to return the items, dog owners can call Mars Petcare US at 1-800-525-5273 or visit pedigree.com/update .

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.





