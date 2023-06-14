Dog chases off bear in Lino Lakes

A Minnesota dog, who was maybe a little too brave, was captured on doorbell camera video chasing off a black bear that encroached on his front yard in Lino Lakes, Minnesota.

The video captured by Robert Sibell shows the dog, Max, lying in the yard when the bear walks up, triggering a minor confrontation.

The bear ultimately tries to hide in the tree before scampering away down the road. At about the same time, Max's owner runs out to get the dog inside, away from the wild creature.

"She thought [the barking] was unusual, so she came around the house and saw the bear," Sibell told video service Storyful.

Max the dog was not hurt during the incident.