'Do not approach': Sumter County deputies search for 12-year-old girl believed to be armed

The Brief Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old girl believed to be armed in Sumter County, with a heavy law enforcement presence in Lady Lake. The girl was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jeans and black-and-white Crocs. Officials urge the public not to approach her and to contact law enforcement if she is seen.



Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old girl believed to be armed in Sumter County, the sheriff’s office said.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reported a heavy law enforcement presence Thursday in the area of Curve Court and Precedent Parkway in Lady Lake as deputies searched for the child.

The girl is described as white, about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 111 pounds, with medium-length red hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jeans and black-and-white Crocs, authorities said.

Officials warned the public not to approach the child, who is considered armed.

Anyone who sees a person matching the description is urged to call 911 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621.