Disney's Animal Kingdom welcomes baby porcupine

Disney's Animal Kingdom has a new addition!

In a news release, Disney officials said although the Walt Disney World is closed, it's animal care team is still working hard to make sure its animals are well taken care of.

The new baby they're caring for is a prehensile-tailed porcupine.

A female prehensile-tailed porcupine was born Feb. 25, 2020, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The baby porcupine, known as a porcupette, is covered in a fine red fur coat with tiny quills underneath tha Expand

The news release said, "The baby, known as a porcupette, was born to mom, Peri, on Feb. 25. If you’ve seen the One Day at Disney documentary on Disney+, you may remember seeing Peri participate in an ultrasound with Disney veterinarian Dr. Natalie. And after a long-awaited arrival, the team is delighted to welcome this cutie to the Disney family."

