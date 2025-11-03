Disney’s Animal Kingdom previews new ‘Zootopia’ 4D show for guests

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is bringing the world of Zootopia to life with a new 4D theater attraction opening inside the park’s iconic Tree of Life.

The immersive show, officially titled Zootopia: Better Zoogether, gives guests a nine-minute adventure alongside beloved characters Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde. Visitors don "carrot vision" 3D glasses — "because carrots are good for your eyes" — as sights, smells, and motion effects bring the animated city to life.

What they're saying:

The show’s storyline follows Judy and Nick as they investigate a case of possible sabotage inside Zootopia. Guests experience chaos erupting throughout the theater as the investigation unfolds, complete with special effects like gusts of wind, scents, and even scurrying rodents.

"It’s this cool Zootopia technology designed by bunnies," said Senior Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering Danny Handke, describing the multisensory experience that includes moments when audiences can "smell things and feel things that you don’t normally get to see."

"I would say one of my favorite effects is when the rodents run out into the audience," Handke added. "It’s one of those moments where you don’t expect it — and then you see the whole crowd jump and scream and having so much fun — that's the best part!"

What's next:

Zootopia: Better Zoogether officially opens to all guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on Friday.