Disney World sets dates for EPCOT Food and Wine Festival

The Brief Disney World has revealed the dates and some details for the 2026 edition of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. The popular festival will take place Aug. 27 through Nov. 21. The festival will feature food, beverages, concerts, a scavenger hunt and more.



Disney World has revealed the dates and a few details for the 2026 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

The popular seasonal event will begin Aug. 27 and run through Nov. 21, the resort has announced.

The festival, which debuted at the park in 1996, will feature global marketplaces, concerts, a scavenger hunt and more.

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Global marketplaces

There will be dozens of global marketplaces around the park serving up a variety of food and drink items.

While the full menu for the event has not yet been revealed, Disney shared three of the food items that will return this year. They include the street corn-style dumplings, the grilled bushberry-spiced shrimp skewer and the Kirschwasser torte.

Street Corn-style Dumplings, one of the dishes served at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. (Credit: Disney)

Some of the marketplaces will have a phased opening and dates will be released at a later time.

Emile's Fromage Montage, a popular food stroll highlighting cheese-inspired dishes, will be back at the festival this year. Visitors can collect stamps for each eligible dish and earn a special treat when the stroll is completed.

Emile's Fromage Montage, a popular food stroll, returns to the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. (Credit: Disney)

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Beyond the food

In addition to food and drink items, the festival will feature live entertainment and activities for visitors to enjoy.

The Eat to the Beat concert series will return to the America Garden Theatre in the American Adventure pavilion.

Disney said the full lineup of performers will be announced at a later date. The concerts are included with park admission.

Elsewhere, visitors can search for Remy in a "Ratatouille"-inspired scavenger hunt and shop for festival-themed merchandise.

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will begin more than a month after the Flower & Garden Festival wraps on June 1.