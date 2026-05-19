Disney World names Joe Schott as new president

The Brief Walt Disney World has named its next president: Joe Schott. Schott, who got his start with the company as a skipper on the Jungle Cruise, will replace Jeff Vahle in July. Disney World is in the middle of a major expansion, which includes new lands and attractions.



Disney has picked the next president of Walt Disney World.

Joe Schott, who has been with the company for more than 40 years, is the new president of the Florida resort, Disney announced Monday.

Schott replaces current Disney World president Jeff Vahle, who is retiring in July.

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Who is Joe Schott?

Schott got his start at Disney World working as a jungle skipper on the Jungle Cruise.

He has decades of experience in leadership roles across the company, including president of Shanghai Disney Resort, chief operating officer of Disneyland Paris and executive managing director of Walt Disney Attractions Japan.

Schott most recently served as president of Disney Signature Experiences, which includes the cruise line, Adventures by Disney and Disney Vacation Club. He oversaw the launch of Disney's two newest cruise ships—the Disney Destiny and the Disney Adventure.

Joe Schott has been named the next president of Walt Disney World. Most recently, Schott served as president of Disney Signature Experiences. (Source: Disney)

Big expansion at Disney World

Schott takes over as the resort is in the middle of a massive expansion with new lands and experiences coming to its parks.

A "Cars"-themed land and a villains-themed land are under construction at Magic Kingdom, Tropical Americas is coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom and "Monsters, Inc." will come to life in a new land at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

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Leadership changes at Disney Experiences

With Schott's appointment, Disney also made other leadership changes.

Natacha Rafalski, president of Disneyland Paris, will take over Schott's role as president of Disney Signature Experiences. Rafalski has been the head of the French resort since 2018.

Christophe Murphy, who has been senior vice president of operations at Disneyland Paris, has been promoted to president.

"These appointments reflect the depth of leadership talent driving Disney Experiences,' said Thomas Mazloum, Disney Experiences chairman. "Joe, Natacha, and Christophe have a deep appreciation of the guest experience, possess extensive financial and operational expertise, and a proven ability to deliver at scale."

Disney's latest leadership shuffle comes months after the company named Josh D'Amaro as its new CEO to replace outgoing executive Bob Iger.