Disney World donates $500,000 to Florida school programs, surprises teachers with free park tickets
ORLANDO, Fla. - To celebrate the end of the school year, Walt Disney World recently donated $500,000 to help fund education programs in Florida, as well as surprised local teachers with visits from a special character and free theme park tickets.
End-of-school celebration
What we know:
To celebrate the end of the school year, several Central Florida teachers were recently surprised with a visit from "Lilo & Stitch's" Stitch character. Stitch made a special appearance at Hamilton Elementary, Deerwood Elementary, College Park Middle, Tavares Middle and North Lakeland Elementary schools.
The teachers at each of the schools also received free Walt Disney World park tickets, and Disney World donated $500,000 to help fund local education programs. The donation will benefit The Foundation for Orange County Public Schools, The School District of Osceola County, Lake County Schools Foundation, Polk County Schools Foundation and Seminole County Schools Foundation, as well as four organizations supporting youth development: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Orlando Philharmonic, ELEVATE Orlando and A Gift for Teaching.
In addition to the visits from Stitch, Disney Imagination Campus invited teachers and administrators from each school district for an exclusive day of fun where they’ll have the chance to take inspiration from the living laboratory at EPCOT and bring it back to their classrooms.
Several Central Florida teachers were recently surprised by a visit from Disney's Stitch character. (Credit: Walt Disney World)
‘This means the world'
What they're saying:
Adam Cody, a teacher at Deerwood Elementary School teacher, worked at Walt Disney World as a monorail pilot before heading to college to become a teacher. Now, he's taught in Osceola County Public Schools for 25 years. He said the visit from Disney helped bookend his career as an educator, as he officially retired at the end of this school year.
"This means the world," Cody said. "It’s amazing to get the recognition from our district and Disney. There really are no words to describe how special it makes us feel."
"We’re thrilled that Disney is making such a considerable donation to our education foundation," Fred Heid, superintendent of Polk County Public Schools, said. "It’s exciting for me as the superintendent to be able to afford new opportunities for our students."
More summer fun on the way
What's next:
Disney World representatives said they have a few other events planned for summer.
The theme park giant will soon host The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at Typhoon Lagoon, as well as collect school supplies for Florida students during the resort’s Back-To-School Supply Drive.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Walt Disney World on June 11, 2025.