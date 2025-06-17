Disney World donates $500,000 to Florida school programs, surprises teachers with free park tickets

The Brief Walt Disney World recently surprised Florida educators with a few surprises to end the cool year. Disney donated $500,000 to help fund education programs in Florida and surprised teachers with free theme park tickets and a special visit from a beloved character. Disney is now gearing up for several other summer-themed events.



To celebrate the end of the school year, Walt Disney World recently donated $500,000 to help fund education programs in Florida, as well as surprised local teachers with visits from a special character and free theme park tickets.

End-of-school celebration

What we know:

To celebrate the end of the school year, several Central Florida teachers were recently surprised with a visit from "Lilo & Stitch's" Stitch character. Stitch made a special appearance at Hamilton Elementary, Deerwood Elementary, College Park Middle, Tavares Middle and North Lakeland Elementary schools.

The teachers at each of the schools also received free Walt Disney World park tickets, and Disney World donated $500,000 to help fund local education programs. The donation will benefit The Foundation for Orange County Public Schools, The School District of Osceola County, Lake County Schools Foundation, Polk County Schools Foundation and Seminole County Schools Foundation, as well as four organizations supporting youth development: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Orlando Philharmonic, ELEVATE Orlando and A Gift for Teaching.

In addition to the visits from Stitch, Disney Imagination Campus invited teachers and administrators from each school district for an exclusive day of fun where they’ll have the chance to take inspiration from the living laboratory at EPCOT and bring it back to their classrooms.

‘This means the world'

What they're saying:

Adam Cody, a teacher at Deerwood Elementary School teacher, worked at Walt Disney World as a monorail pilot before heading to college to become a teacher. Now, he's taught in Osceola County Public Schools for 25 years. He said the visit from Disney helped bookend his career as an educator, as he officially retired at the end of this school year.

"This means the world," Cody said. "It’s amazing to get the recognition from our district and Disney. There really are no words to describe how special it makes us feel."

"We’re thrilled that Disney is making such a considerable donation to our education foundation," Fred Heid, superintendent of Polk County Public Schools, said. "It’s exciting for me as the superintendent to be able to afford new opportunities for our students."

More summer fun on the way

What's next:

Disney World representatives said they have a few other events planned for summer.

The theme park giant will soon host The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at Typhoon Lagoon, as well as collect school supplies for Florida students during the resort’s Back-To-School Supply Drive.

