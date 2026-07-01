Disney World cuts Grand Floridian gingerbread house from holiday plans

The Brief The large gingerbread house display that has been a holiday staple at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will not return this year. Disney said the gingerbread house will not be part of the holiday offerings to "keep the lobby flowing smoothly" for resort guests. Grand Floridian will have miniature gingerbread displays instead.



A beloved Walt Disney World holiday tradition is not coming back this year.

What we know:

The large gingerbread house display at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will not be part of the 2026 holiday season, Disney has confirmed.

The gingerbread house was not part of the holiday lineup in 2025 due to the Grand Floridian's lobby undergoing renovations.

With the renovations complete, many fans had hoped the house would return this holiday season. But that won't be the case.

The large giant gingerbread house display in the lobby at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort. (Credit: Disney Parks Blog)

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In an update on its website, Disney World said the gingerbread house will not be part of the holiday offerings to help with guest flow in the Grand Floridian lobby.

"To help keep the lobby flowing smoothly for Resort Guests, the traditional large gingerbread house will not be offered this year," the update read.

The culinary team will instead create miniature displays that will be featured throughout the resort.

Disney has not shared details about the new displays.

Other resorts such as the Contemporary, Beach Club, BoardWalk Inn and Animal Kingdom Lodge will still offer their gingerbread displays this year.

The Spaceship Earth gingerbread display will also return for EPCOT's Festival of the Holidays.

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A holiday tradition

The tradition of the Grand Floridian's gingerbread house dates back to 1999.

Each year for the display, the resort's pastry team would use thousands of pieces of gingerbread and hundreds of pounds of honey, flour and sugar to create the 14-foot-tall house.

The work would typically take over 500 hours for baking and about 480 hours for decorating, according to Disney.

Construction on the giant house would typically begin in the fall to be ready in time for the holidays.

The gingerbread house marked its 25th anniversary in 2024.

Holidays at Disney World 2026

The holiday season at Disney World will kick off on Nov. 13 and continue through Jan. 6.

The festivities will include Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom, Jollywood Nights at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Festival of the Holidays at EPCOT, themed decor at Animal Kingdom, Santa meet-and-greets and more.