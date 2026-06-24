Disney World releases holiday party, event dates and details

The Brief Disney World's holiday season will begin Nov. 13 and run through Jan. 6. The festivities will include Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom, Festival of the Holidays at EPCOT and Jollywood Nights at Hollywood Studios. Disney Springs will also feature the Christmas Tree Stroll, a Santa meet-and-greet and live music.



Walt Disney World has revealed the dates and details for its holiday season, with the festivities expanding to the beginning of the new year.

The resort's holiday season will begin on Nov. 13 and run through Jan. 6. It will include events such as Festival of the Holidays at EPCOT as well as after-hours parties such as Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom and Jollywood Nights at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

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Magic Kingdom

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party returns to Magic Kingdom on Nov. 8 and runs select nights through Dec. 22.

Nov. 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 24, 25, 27, 29

Dec. 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 13, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22

The event will include Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas Parade, Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks, Mickey's Most Merriest Celebration stage show and the Frozen Holiday Surprise show in front of Cinderella Castle.

There will also be character meet-and-greets, dance parties and holiday overlays at select attractions such as Space Mountain, Tomorrowland Speedway and Mad Tea Party.

Tickets for Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party go on sale to the general public on July 16. Prices vary depending on the date.

EPCOT

Festival of the Holidays will begin on Nov. 27 and continue through Dec. 30.

The festival, which is included with EPCOT admission, will feature storytellers around the World Showcase, Santa meet-and-greets, the Candlelight Processional with celebrity narrators and a mass choir, Joyful! A Celebration of the Season and the Voices of Liberty carolers.

Holiday Kitchens will be serving a variety of dishes, desserts and drinks inspired by different holidays around the world.

Living with the Land will transform into Glimmering Greenhouses with holiday decor and lights.

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Disney's Hollywood Studios

Disney also released the dates for Jollywood Nights, one of its newest holiday parties.

The event will take place on select nights from Nov. 7 to Jan. 5—extending into January for the first time.

Nov. 7, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28

Dec. 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 23

Jan. 3, 5

Jollywood Night will include the "Disney Holidays in Hollywood" stage show with hosts Kermit and Miss Piggy, the "The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along," the "Glisten" skating show in front of the Chinese Theater, and the 1930s-inspired Twilight Soiree at the Tip Top Club in the courtyard for Tower of Terror.

There will be character meet and greets and a dance party featuring Pixar characters in Pixar Plaza.

The event will include the nighttime spectacular "Jingle Bell, Jingle Bam," which features fireworks, lasers, projections and holiday music.

Jollywood Nights tickets go on sale to the public on July 16. Prices vary depending on the date and start at $169 per person.

Disney's Animal Kingdom

Animal Kingdom will be part of the celebration with the return of the Merry Menagerie, a group of winter animal puppets that appear in Discovery Island.

The nighttime projection show "Tree of Life Awakenings" will again get a holiday twist with wintry scenes and a holiday-inspired score.

Guests can also meet Santa and characters such as Mickey and Minnie, who will be dressed in their holiday outfits.

Disney Springs

The Christmas Tree Stroll returns with trees inspired by Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and more located throughout Disney Springs.

There will also be a nightly "snowfall" in the Town Center area near the large Christmas tree.

Disney Springs visitors can also enjoy live music at the AdventHealth Waterside Stage and meet Santa Claus.