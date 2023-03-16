Disney workers rally for a raise in march outside Florida parks

Dozens of workers at Walt Disney World Resort marched and chanted outside the Florida theme parks on Thursday, rallying for a raise.

Unions and Disney have been at odds for months as another offer by the Walt Disney Co. was just shot down. Union leaders said they won't quit until they get workers raises of at least $18-an-hour, plus back pay.

"Obviously the biggest thing you'll hear it behind me is, Disney workers need a raise, looking for a meaningful wage increase that addresses the current cost of living increase and an inflationary market that cast members are living in right now," said Matt Hollis, president of the Service Trades Council Union.

In a statement sent to FOX 35 News, a representative for Disney said, "We look forward to resuming discussions with the union and reaching an agreement that raises cast member wages."

Talks are set to resume next Thursday.