Disney warns that ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ contains scenes that could trigger seizures

The Walt Disney Company is warning viewers who may have photosensitive epilepsy that several fight scenes in the upcoming movie “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” might cause seizures.

Disney partnered with the Epilepsy Foundation to issue the advisory for sensitive viewers. Several of the scenes in the movie show fast-moving flashing lights during fights.

The Epilepsy Foundation said people with photosensitive epilepsy can still go enjoy the movie, but should take the following precautions:

Ask a friend to watch the movie beforehand

Then take that friend to see the movie with you and have them alert you when scenes containing the flashing lights are about to come on so you can cover your eyes

Teach the friend three simple steps if a seizure happens so they can help – stay, safe, side

About 3 percent of people with epilepsy have photosensitivity to certain intensities and visual patterns that can trigger a seizure, according to the foundation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 3.4 million people in the U.S. alone have epilepsy, and the World Health Organization reports that epilepsy is the most common serious brain disorder in the world.

The final chapter in the “Star Wars” saga is set to come out Dec. 20.