Disney waives arbitration in lawsuit alleging food allergy death at Disney Springs

Disney has waived its rights to arbitration in the case of a woman who died after dining at a restaurant in Disney Springs, allowing the case to proceed to court.

This development comes after Disney initially sought to use an arbitration agreement from the couple’s Disney+ subscription to avoid a lawsuit.

"At Disney, we strive to put humanity above all other considerations," Disney said in a statement Monday night. "With such unique circumstances as the ones in this case, we believe this situation warrants a sensitive approach to expedite a resolution for the family who have experienced such a painful loss. As such, we’ve decided to waive our right to arbitration and have the matter proceed in court."

The woman, a doctor from New York, died from an allergic reaction after dining at the Raglan Road restaurant in Disney Springs. Her husband subsequently filed a lawsuit seeking damages over $50,000 for mental pain and suffering.

Disney initially responded to the lawsuit by arguing that the husband was bound to arbitration due to terms agreed upon when signing up for Disney+ and purchasing EPCOT tickets. However, with the arbitration waiver, the case will now be heard in court.