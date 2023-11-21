Is Walt Disney World open on Thanksgiving Day? See all Central Florida theme park hours
ORLANDO, Fla. - While you're planning your Thanksgiving getaway, you might want to consider visiting Central Florida's major theme parks for a change.
Yes, they're open!
Here's a look at Thanksgiving Day hours for 2023:
Is Disney open on Thanksgiving?
Yes!
Here's a look at park-by-park hours for Thursday, Nov. 23:
- Animal Kingdom: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Hollywood Studios: 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Fantasmic! at 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; Wonderful World of Animation at 8:45 p.m.)
- EPCOT: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (EPCOT Forever at 9 p.m.)
- Magic Kingdom: 8 a.m. to midnight (Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade at noon, 3 p.m., Happily Ever After at 8 p.m.)
- Disney Springs: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Disney's Blizzard Beach: Closed
Is Universal Studios open on Thanksgiving?
Yes!
Here's a look at park-by-park hours for Thursday, Nov. 23:
- Universal Studios: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Islands of Adventure: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Volcano Bay: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- CityWalk: 8 a.m. to midnight
Is SeaWorld Orlando open on Thanksgiving?
Yes!
SeaWorld Orlando is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23.
