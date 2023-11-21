Expand / Collapse search

Is Walt Disney World open on Thanksgiving Day? See all Central Florida theme park hours

By Dani Medina
Published 
Theme Parks
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - While you're planning your Thanksgiving getaway, you might want to consider visiting Central Florida's major theme parks for a change. 

Yes, they're open!

Here's a look at Thanksgiving Day hours for 2023:

Is Disney open on Thanksgiving?

Yes!

Here's a look at park-by-park hours for Thursday, Nov. 23:

  • Animal Kingdom: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Hollywood Studios: 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Fantasmic! at 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; Wonderful World of Animation at 8:45 p.m.)
  • EPCOT: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (EPCOT Forever at 9 p.m.)
  • Magic Kingdom: 8 a.m. to midnight (Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade at noon, 3 p.m., Happily Ever After at 8 p.m.)
  • Disney Springs: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. 
  • Disney's Blizzard Beach: Closed

Is Universal Studios open on Thanksgiving?

Yes!

Here's a look at park-by-park hours for Thursday, Nov. 23:

  • Universal Studios: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Islands of Adventure: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 
  • Volcano Bay: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • CityWalk: 8 a.m. to midnight

Is SeaWorld Orlando open on Thanksgiving?

Yes!

SeaWorld Orlando is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23. 

