Disney’s next CEO: Who is Josh D’Amaro?

The Walt Disney Company has named Josh D’Amaro, who oversees the company’s Experiences division, as its next CEO.

D’Amaro, 54, will succeed current CEO Bob Iger, who will retire later this year.

His appointment to the role ends a long succession process that was closely watched by Wall Street.

"I am immensely grateful to the Board for entrusting me with leading a company that means so much to me and millions around the world," D’Amaro said in a statement Tuesday. "Disney’s strength has always come from our people and the creative excellence that defines our stories and experiences."

Who is Josh D’Amaro

D’Amaro, a graduate of Georgetown University, has been with Disney for 28 years.

His career with the company began in 1998 at Disneyland Resort in California. In the years since, D’Amaro has held a variety of leadership roles across the company in areas such as finance, business strategy, marketing and creative development, according to Disney.

D'Amaro's park credentials:

D’Amaro has a long history with Disney theme parks. He previously served as senior vice president of commercial strategy at Walt Disney World. He was also vice president of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a role he held for two years.

In 2018, 20 years after joining Disney, D’Amaro was named president of Disneyland Resort. While president, he spearheaded the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park.

In 2019, he was named president of Disney World, where he oversaw the resort’s four theme parks, two water parks, Disney Springs complex and dozens of resort hotels. During his time at Disney World, he was part of projects that included the Disney Skyliner, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom.

D'Amaro was promoted to chairman of Disney Experiences—formerly Disney Parks, Experiences and Products—in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Disney’s parks around the world were closed and its cruise line was stalled.

Under D’Amaro’s leadership, the parks added new attractions and themed lands. The division also expanded its cruise line with new ships—Disney Wish (2022), Disney Treasure (2024) and Disney Destiny (2025).

Disney Experiences is one of the company’s most successful divisions, reporting a record $10 billion in revenue for its most recent quarter on Monday.

D’Amaro is also well-known among Disney park fans. He is known for frequently visiting the theme parks and talking with visitors and taking selfies with them. D’Amaro often interacts with Disney employees during his visits.