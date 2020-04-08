Disney, musicians union agree on coronavirus-related furloughs

article

Disney and a union representing musicians who perform at its theme parks agreed Tuesday to extend the company’s furloughs to union workers while maintaining their health benefits, according to a joint statement.

It’s not immediately known how many union workers will be affected by the furloughs, which will be effective April 19. Disney shut down its Florida and California theme parks last month as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the United States. Workers have been paid but Disney recently announced furloughs for some non-union staff.

Disney will maintain health insurance coverage, educational support and additional employee assistance programs for the hourly workers who belong to American Federation of Musicians Local 389, the agreement said.

“We are grateful to have worked together in good faith to help our cast members navigate these unprecedented times,” the agreement said.

Disney is continuing to negotiate with other unions representing employees.

