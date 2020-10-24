Disney bloggers create virtual food bank

Fundraising spearheaded by Disney bloggers allowed Second Harvest Food Bank to host a large food drive Friday.

A line of cars twisted and turned through the church parking lot in Osceola County. Volunteers filling their trunks with boxes of free food for hours.

“The number of cars here tells me we are in this for the long haul,” said Erika Spence, Second Harvest Mission Storyteller.

The Disney Tourist Blog team launched the effort after widespread layoffs were announced at the theme parks.

“They raised the first $25,000 in 24 hours which is incredible. We’re blown away by that generosity from their community and today they’re up to $61,000,” Spence said.

Friday, that meant 40,000 meals were passed out to people like Ricardo and Patricia Galan.

Advertisement

“There are no words to describe the situation that we are suffering right now,” Ricardo told FOX 35 News.

He says his wife, who sold tickets at universal, lost her job back in March. He says she hasn’t been able to find any new work.

“There’s no money coming in so little by little, it helps,” he explained.

The food drive wasn’t just for theme park workers – anyone was welcome.

“We’re artists and we’re struggling artists right now…no art shows going on,” said Robert Betancourt. “This way, all the other bills coming in, we have to keep our mortgage going – so all the money we have saved up were using for that and that’s getting low so having this little bit of food helps.”

Second Harvest says the Disney bloggers fundraising will pay for at least one more food drive. No date has been set yet.

You can find more information on how to donate here.