Discovery Cove otters 'Emmie' and 'Binx' celebrate Halloween-themed 1st birthday

Discovery Cove at SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating a milestone for a couple of adorable resident Asian small-clawed otters.

Emmie and Binx just celebrated their first birthday in true Halloween fashion. The family of otters enjoyed a festive pumpkin enrichment, filled with some tasty pumpkins and even some gelatin bats.

Discovery Cove is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and participates in the organization’s Asian otter Species Survival Plan.

According to the park, Asian Small-Clawed Otters are the smallest of all 13 species of otters. When fully mature, they will reach 2-3 feet in length and weigh anywhere from 2-11 pounds.

"Scent is the most important form of communication for these animals, with each otter having a scent as unique as a fingerprint. Asian Small-Clawed Otters spend a great deal of time in and out of the water, living on fish, crustaceans, and mollusks, and have an average lifespan of approximately 10-15 years."

Guests to Discovery Cove can visit Emmie and Binx and the other otters daily.

