Director of victim services in Orange County honored with CareForce award

Erin McCaulley, the director of victim services in Orange County, has dedicated more than 20 years to serving victims and families in our community.

The people she helps have either survived a heinous crime or have tragically lost a loved one and their families are left to seek justice.

"We’ll make sure that in the cases that we’re assigned to that they’re never alone. That they don’t go to court alone. We’ll be sitting next to them," McCaulley said. They won’t go to a deposition alone. We’ll be going with them. We’ll make sure that they’re being prepared. What it is, what’s expected to mentally prepare for what the process looks like, and then we’re there to hold a hand sometimes."

McCaulley has helped hundreds of survivors navigate the legal system. The youngest she’s had in the room was just three years old.

I’d be lying if I said it didn’t break my heart. But, on the other side of it – I don’t think I could keep doing this if there wasn’t so many – if the positive didn’t outweigh the broken hearts. I get to see victims go toe to toe with somebody who did something awful to them and grow ten feet in front of you. And I don’t think that a lot of people get to see that and that’s an incredible thing to be able to see. Even when justice doesn’t work out in their favor, I get to watch them do something most people can’t do. and that’s pretty incredible."

Sometimes these cases can go on for years as victim advocates like McCaulley manage and help carry the emotional and mental load with their survivors.

"Its not for everyone. We have a higher turnover rate than we would like, and so she’s constantly training new advocates. When you have the right person, they feel like Erin does – that this is a calling and this is something worthwhile and also something they enjoy," Catherine Marlow, bureau chief for sex crimes and child abuse, said.

McCaulley also helps to train the next generation of advocates.

"You have to have tough skin. you have to be compassionate. You have to be empathetic. Put your opinions way in the back because it’s not about you, it’s about someone else," McCaulley said.