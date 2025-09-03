Dinosaur at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom last day revealed

It's official: A beloved attraction at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom is headed for extinction.

Disney has confirmed via its website that the last day to experience Dinosaur at Disney's Animal Kingdom will be Feb. 1, 2026. The ride will permanently close on Feb. 2, 2026, marking the end of DinoLand U.S.A., an area that has been part of the park for decades.

Dinosaur was themed after the 2000 animated action movie. Though the ride focused on a paleontologist who recruits riders to travel back in time on a secret mission to bring back a 3.5-ton Iguandon - all before the infamous meteor strikes.

What's next for DinoLand U.S.A.?

The 11-acre area will be transformed into Pueblo Esperanza, a new land inspired by the Tropical Americas. Disney's Josh D'Amaro announced the news at the 2024 D23 event in California. The new land will feature a new Indian Jones ride, reportedly different from the one at Disneyland in California, as well as a ride inspired by Encanto.

What do we know about Disney's Pueblo Esperanza?

Pueblo Esperanza will be home to at least two attractions inspired by Indiana Jones and Encanto, as well as a carousel.

"The space will be lush and sprawling, featuring a large fountain in the center where the villagers like to gather and tell stories. Additionally, a woodcarver has created a giant working carousel featuring his favorite animals from Disney stories. It’s a new take on a classic attraction that young families are going to love."

It will also feature a large hacienda that will be home to a quick-service restaurant, billed by Disney as one of the largest at Walt Disney World.

The de-construction of Dinoland U.S.A. began in 2024 with the tear-down of the Primeval White Roller Coaster and some of the arcade-style games. Large walls surrounding the area have been up for months.

Disney said it expects Pueblo Esperanza to open sometime in 2027.

Indiana Jones ride at Animal Kingdom

According to the Disney Parks Blog, Animal Kingdom's Indiana Jones ride would be "different from any other Indiana Jones experience around the world."

Hollywood Studios features an Indiana Jones stunt show. Disneyland's Magic Kingdom features Indiana Jones Adventure, which follows one of Jones' adventures through the Temple of the Forbidden Eye.

Here is what we know about the concept coming to Walt Disney World:

"In this new venture, the man with the hat has recently discovered a perfectly preserved Maya temple, and that can only mean one thing: it’s time to explore it. He’s heard rumors about a mythical creature deep within the temple — and he’s got to see it for himself. So, he brings us along on the adventure… but will there be snakes? We’ll just have to wait and see."

Encanto attraction at Animal Kingdom

Disney's Animal Kingdom will feature the first Encanto ride, inspired by the hit animated movie. Disney said the ride would feature the Madrigal Family, including Mirabel and Antonio, as well as their famous – and magical – Casita.

"Inside the Casita, Antonio has just received his special gift — the ability to communicate with animals — and his room has transformed into a rainforest. It’s time to go explore alongside him, and you never know what member of the family you might bump into…"

New rides, experiencing coming to Walt Disney World

