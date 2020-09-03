Dino-Mite foster parents embarrass Florida teens by meeting them at bus stop in T-Rex costumes

Two teenagers were greeted by a Jurassic-era surprise in North Port, Florida, on September 1, when their foster parents met them at the school bus stop in goofy tyrannosaurus rex costumes.

Footage shows foster parents Danielle and Sean in inflatable T-Rex costumes, jumping around the two girls exiting the bus.

The North Port Police wrote: “Danielle & Sean Butler are foster parents who wanted to make the 1st day of riding the bus a memorable one. Although both girls were mildly embarrassed, they couldn’t help but smile. Now that’s making a difference in a child’s life!”

