Detroit bus driver beaten with fast food, crashes into street sign

The Detroit Police Department has released a video of a woman who assaulted a bus driver with food and fists on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus while she was driving in late December.

Police said the assault happened December 29, around 4:15 p.m. near Mack and Bewick. Police released the video that showed a woman walking up from the rear of the DDOT bus, throwing what appears to be nachos at the driver, and then pulling the driver from the seat while the bus was still in motion.

With nobody controlling the bus, it kept going and collided with an electrical box and a street sign. The bus eventually stopped in a vacant lot nearby.

Other passengers stopped the woman but she was able to leave the bus through a window before police arrived.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect, who police said is known as "Dee Dee", is 5'4'', 165 lbs, was gone before they arrived and are asking for information about her location.

it's not known if the driver was hurt in the assault

