Detectives investigating stabbings in Deltona

Deputies from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office were called to Dewey Boster Park in Deltona on Friday afternoon in response to reports of a fight involving nearly a dozen people.

When deputies arrived, they located several people departing the area and discovered that two teenagers, ages 15 and 17, sustained stab wounds as a result of the large fight. Both were transported to hospitals. The 15-year-old victim sustained the most serious injury was listed in critical condition late Friday evening. Sheriff’s detectives are currently questioning several people at various locations in an attempt to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.