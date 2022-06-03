DeSantis: Special Olympics USA athletes to compete regardless of COVID vaccination status
ORLANDO, Fla. - Athletes participating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando will no longer have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to compete. The organization lifted the requirement on Thursday.
Governor Ron DeSantis was in Orlando on Friday to announce the change that was demanded by officials in the state of Florida.
Previously, delegates who were registered for the Games but were unable to participate due to the prior vaccine requirement now have the option to attend.
