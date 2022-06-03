Expand / Collapse search

DeSantis: Special Olympics USA athletes to compete regardless of COVID vaccination status

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:56AM
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

Gov. DeSantis: Special Olympics USA athletes to compete regardless of vaccination status

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Orlando on Friday about the Special Olympics USA and the lifting of the vaccine requirement for members attending the event.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Athletes participating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando will no longer have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to compete. The organization lifted the requirement on Thursday.

Governor Ron DeSantis was in Orlando on Friday to announce the change that was demanded by officials in the state of Florida. 

Previously, delegates who were registered for the Games but were unable to participate due to the prior vaccine requirement now have the option to attend. 