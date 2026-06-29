DeSantis signs $117 billion Florida budget after vetoing hundreds of spending projects

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a nearly $117 billion Florida budget after vetoing about $800 million in spending projects. The budget includes funding for prosecutors, education and cultural programs while reducing overall state spending for a fourth straight year. Democrats criticized the plan, saying it cut community projects and did not do enough for teachers and working Floridians.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a nearly $117 billion state budget on Monday.

This caps months of negotiations with lawmakers and using his veto authority to eliminate about $800 million in spending projects.

Big picture view:

DeSantis said the budget marks the fourth consecutive year Florida has reduced overall state spending despite continued population growth. He described the spending plan as fiscally conservative and said it prioritizes essential government functions over discretionary projects.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The budget includes pay raises for state prosecutors, funding for higher education projects and support for cultural institutions, while more than 500 line-item vetoes eliminated a range of local appropriations, including public safety, infrastructure and community projects.

The governor said many of the vetoed items were worthwhile but did not meet the state's highest funding priorities. He also said he favors addressing correctional officer pay through separate legislation rather than the state budget.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Democratic lawmakers criticized the spending plan, arguing it cut too many community projects, provided limited pay increases for newer teachers and failed to adequately address the needs of working Floridians. They also questioned the governor's decision to veto funding intended to strengthen the state's correctional system.

One of the key issues during budget negotiations involved funding for Florida's AIDS Drug Assistance Program. DeSantis said the requested funding remained in the final budget.