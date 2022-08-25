DeSantis says Biden's student loan forgiveness plan alienates 'people who went and did the right thing'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis weighed in on President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan during a stop in Orlando on Thursday, calling it a "divisive policy" that will only increase the already soaring inflation.

DeSantis held a press conference in Orlando at the Florida Turnpike Headquarters to introduce the SunPass Savings Program that will be implemented starting Sept. 1. The program will provide discounts to Floridians using the Florida Department of Transportation and Turnpike facilities for their daily commute.

As he spoke about inflation, he touched on Biden's new student loan forgiveness plan, designed to bring relief to millions of federal student loan borrowers.

"How many people are going to be impacted by the inflation and a very small number of people you're looking at are going to get these loans paid for by taxpayers," DeSantis said. "It doesn't really make sense. It's not a way to unify the country."

The governor says the policy – which will cancel up to $20,000 for some borrowers – alienates people who paid off their loans and those who haven't taken out any student loans.

"There's going to be people who get law school debt, medical school debt who are making six-figures and are going to be eligible to have taxpayers pick up $10,000," DeSantis argued. "With all that's going on, is that really the best use of government power?"

President Biden on Wednesday announced a wide-sweeping debt cancellation program in which many could get $10,000 forgiven — and even more for those with the greatest financial need.

Under the plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year will be eligible for the loan forgiveness. Those who received Federal Pell Grants, a form of need-based federal financial aid, can get $20,000 of loan forgiveness.