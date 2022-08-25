DeSantis announces toll savings program for Florida commuters with SunPass

article

Toll relief is on the way for Florida drivers dealing with rising inflation costs.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the SunPass Savings Program during a Thursday morning press conference in Orlando. It's mainly focused on commuters using SunPass and other Florida transponders.

Those with 40 or more tolls a month will get 20% credit on their accounts each month. Those with 80 or more tolls a month get 25% credit each month.

The governor shared a list of facilities that are part of the program. In the Bay Area, that includes the Polk Parkway, Sunshine Skyway, Pinellas Bayway, Suncoast Parkway, Veterans Expressway, and the I-4 connector.

RELATED: Florida gas prices fall for 10th straight week

"This adds up to give people some breathing room because inflation is costing people thousands of dollars a year," DeSantis said at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters in Orlando. "There's no requirement for any paperwork or anything. As long as your account is in good standing, you will get the savings passed on to you and you will see the credit reflected in your account."



The program begins Sept. 1 and runs for six months. It's expected to return nearly $40 million dollars to 400,000 drivers using FDOT and Turnpike-operated roads.