Sheriff: 2 juveniles fired at deputies after breaking into home

The Volusia County Sheriffs Office said there has been a deputy-involved shooting incident at a property at 1050 Enterprise Osteen Road.

The shooting was reported by the agency just after 10 p.m. The incident is said to have occurred in Enterprise, which is adjacent to Deltona and on Lake Monroe.

According to investigators, two juveniles broke into a house and used multiple weapons found inside to open fire on responding deputies.

The road is blocked at this time but will be reopened prior to the briefing.

A news media briefing is planned for 11:30 p.m. in front of the property. FOX 35 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

