Deputy could face criminal charges after video shows him yanking student's head, Orange County sheriff says

An Orange County school resource deputy was fired after a video surfaced of him using "an inappropriate amount of force" on a female middle school student, the sheriff's office said.

What started out as a call to break up a fight ended with a deputy taking things too far with the West Ridge Middle School student, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. The video circulating online shows the deputy, who has not been identified, taking a girl into custody at the Summerset Apartments in Orlando. The school resource officer is seen grabbing the girl by the back of her head and forcefully pulling her head backward. The student can be heard screaming in the video.

“There’s no doubt in my mind his actions were excessive and I didn’t see a need to put his hands on a middle school child. To me it looked like he lost control and his actions were totally inappropriate,” Sheriff Mina said during a news conference on Friday.

He said that someone sent him the video through social media, and he stressed that the behavior will not be tolerated.

“I am extremely upset, disappointed and outraged by the conduct of our deputy sheriff,” Mina added.

The deputy, who has been with the Orange County Sheriff's Office since February 2019, has been fired. The child in the video was not arrested. She was briefly detained and released to a parent.

“We made the decision to remove the SRO from the school and terminate his employment with the OCSO,” he said.

Tiffany Hampton said she posted the video to make parents aware.

“I’m just really upset right now about to cry,” she said, adding that there is no excuse for the deputy’s actions. “I’m not saying what happened before is ok. Whatever transpired to the situation, it could have been handled better. I think officers should be trained to de-escalate situations.”

She said it’s not the first time this deputy has had issues.

"I’m in disbelief. I was hurt when I saw the video because my son had the same altercation with the officer last month.”

Orange County Public Schools released this statement:

“We are aware of the disturbing video taken at an apartment complex after school yesterday showing a school resource officer using force to subdue a juvenile. We appreciate Sheriff Mina acting quickly to remove the assigned deputy from our school and open an investigation into the incident. We will assist with the investigation, as needed.”

Sheriff Mina said he will look into prior complaints. He and the State Attorney's Office are reviewing the video and will determine if the deputy will be charged.

“We’ll forward those charges to the State Attorney’s Office to see if those charges are warranted.”