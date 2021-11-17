Deputies wrangle donkey wandering in Indian River County

article

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office issued a BOLO for a furry suspect that was spotted 66th Avenue in the general area of 77th Street in Vero Beach on Wednesday.

A donkey was reported to be on the loose and wandering the streets.

The Sheriff's Office Agriculture Unit was able to wrangle the animal, all while blocking off roadways to protect it from passing motorists.

The donkey was taken to a local boarding facility to be cared for until its owner could be located.