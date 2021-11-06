Deputies: Woman not charged in fatal shooting of husband after domestic violence incident

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a Deltona woman shot and killed her husband Saturday afternoon, telling deputies that she shot him in self-defense.

Deputies responded to the shooting shortly after 1 p.m. at a home on Bluestone Drive in Deltona.

Officials said Michelle Benz, 47, reported the shooting and said it's not the first time domestic violence happened between her and her husband.

In this incident, Benz told deputies that her husband, Kyle Benz, 35, choked and hit her several times in the home, prompting her to pull out a gun from her purse and fire at him multiple times.

The woman was taken to the hospital in Orange City after complaining of a jaw injury from the domestic violence incident.

Detectives said Michelle Benz is not charged with any crime at this point in the investigation.