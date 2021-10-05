Deputies: Victims of Orange County carjacking, kidnapping located

Two victims of a carjacking and kidnapping in Orange County over the weekend were located unharmed, deputies announced Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that they needed the public’s help in locating two victims of a carjacking and kidnapping incident and the suspects responsible.

They said that deputies responded to a Chase Bank, located at 801 Deauville Drive, in reference to a suspicious person who entered the bank with a ski mask on. A security guard told deputies that the suspicious person left in a gray Jeep just as they arrived.

Investigators were reportedly able to spot the Jeep that eventually crashed near Pine Hills Road and Colonial Drive. Three men ran out of the vehicle, but only one of them was taken into custody. The two other suspects were picked up by a black Dodge Charger and left the area.

That car was located by deputies in the area of LB McLeod Road and John Young Parkway and was stopped, deputies said. As they were speaking to the driver, one of the passengers jumped into the driver seat and took off, fleeing onto westbound I-4. Eventually, the black Dodge Charger crashed near I-4 and Orange Blossom Trail.

Investigators said that the two suspects inside the car ran to a nearby construction site on 34th Street and Orange Blossom Trail and carjacked two other men. Both victims were said to be in their 40s and 50s. The vehicle was described as a late 1990s model Ford ranger pickup with a purple metallic finish and has two doors with an extended cab.

Deputies were searching for both the victims and the suspects. However, on Tuesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the vehicle and the victims of this case have been located unharmed. No information was provided on the suspects responsible.

This story is developing, check back for updates.