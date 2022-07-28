Deputies: Suspect at large after robbing, shooting 1 person outside Orlando shopping center

A gunman is on the run after robbing and shooting a person in a parking lot at an Orlando shopping center, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

This happened early Thursday morning at 8441 South John Young Parkway. Deputies originally said the shooting happened outside a 7-Eleven convenience store, but it was across the street in a shopping area.

The sheriff's office says that just before 5 a.m., the 29-year-old victim was in the parking lot with his friends when they were approached by an unknown man.

"The suspect brandished a firearm and stole some of the victim’s belongings. During the robbery, the suspect fired his weapon several times, striking the victim once," the sheriff's office says.

The victim was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert. Deputies say the person who pulled the trigger is still at large. They described the suspect as a Black man between 25 and 30-years-old.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.