Deputies searching for woman accused of stealing puppy from adoption event at Oviedo PetSmart

Deputies are searching for a woman who allegedly stole a dog from an adoption event at a PetSmart in Oviedo over the weekend.

The incident happened at the pet store located at 1115 Vidina Place at around 1:30 p.m., according to an incident report from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Save A Life Pet Rescue, which was running an adoption event at PetSmart that day, said a woman was seen allegedly stealing an American Bulldog/bully mix on the store's surveillance footage. She also spoke with volunteers before walking out with the 4-month-old pup named Kitchen, which is how they were able to learn that her name is possibly "Maria."

Deputies said "Maria" asked about adoption prices, how to adopt and other related questions. About 10 minutes later, volunteers had no idea where "Maria" and Kitchen had gone, the incident report said.

"This woman did not have permission to take Kitchen, nor did she render payment or complete any adoption paperwork," the report added.

The Save A Life Pet Rescue president told deputies she wishes to press charges. The alleged thief will be charged with larceny/dog theft.

The nonprofit adoption agency shared a plea to the community on Facebook this weekend, urging whoever has Kitchen to return her, "no questions asked."

Kitchen is about 4 months old and has a black and gray body with a white underbelly. There's also a spot on the right side of her nose and white spots on her paws. Kitchen is spayed.

In the wake of the alleged dog theft, Save A Life Pet Rescue reaffirmed their mission to open a safe haven facility, which would keep its pets safe and secure on a daily basis. They're asking for donations via Zelle, PayPal or Venmo to help make that happen.