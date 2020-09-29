Deputies search for missing teen, concerned for his well-being

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that they are searching for 19-year-old Eric Gorduna.

They said that he was last seen on Sunday night. He is believed to be on foot and in the area of Summerwalk Square in east Orange County.

MORE NEWS: National Coffee Day 2020 deals: What to do to get that free cup

There is said to be some concern for his well-being because he has made threats to harm himself.

If you see him, please call 911.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.