Deputies searching for man who exposed himself to juvenile outside Kissimmee grocery store

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has released a composite sketch of a man they said exposed himself to a juvenile outside a Kissimmee grocery store.

Deputies said it happened at the Aldi's supermarket at 1040 Buenaventura Boulevard on Sunday.

The suspect reportedly pulled up to the store in a silver, 4-door sedan that did not have tinted windows. Deputies said the man "made eye contact with the victim as he exposed himself from the waist down" and proceeded to touch himself in front of the juvenile.

"The victim immediately looked away and the male left the area in an unknown direction," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male 20 to 30-years-old with short dark hair, no facial hair, dark eyes, and wearing diamond stud earrings in both ears.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at (407) 348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. You could be eligible for a $1,000 reward. .