Deputies search for wanted 18-year-old suspect in Palm Coast

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted 18-year-old suspect in the W and R sections of Palm Coast, authorities announced Thursday afternoon.

In a community alert, deputies described him as "a black male with dreads pulled back, gold teeth, possibly without a shirt or wearing a white shirt with blue pants."

Authorities have not specified what the teen is wanted for. There's a large law enforcement presence in the area.

If you see the suspect, you're asked to not approach him – instead, call Flagler County's emergency communications at 386-313-4911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.