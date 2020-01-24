Deputies search for missing 5-year-old girl who may be victim of abuse in Hillsborough County

article

Deputies in Hillsborough County are searching for a little girl believed to be in danger.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said their Child Protective Investigations Division attempted to locate and speak with 5-year-old Lesly Mendoza on Jan. 17, but were unable to find her.

Investigators obtained an order to take custody of the little girl, but have not been able to find Lesly or her father.

She is considered to be in danger due to alleged abuse, the sheriff's office said.

Lesly is 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows Lesly's whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.