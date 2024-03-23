Deputies say two men shot dead outside illegal after hours club
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left two men dead early Saturday morning.
The incident took place outside the Creole Bakery on North Pine Hills Road near Silver Star Road.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the building housed an illicit after-hours club.
A release from OCSO says that deputies responded just after 3:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting.
The release says they found two men who had been shot.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
A homicide investigation is underway by the Sheriff's office and updates are expected.